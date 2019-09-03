LAKESIDE — One lucky Arizona Lottery player just turned their fantasy into reality, as there was a winning $333,003 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Pinetop-Lakeside for the drawing held Saturday, Aug. 24.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at Maverik at 4555 W. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop-Lakeside. The odds of winning the jackpot for Arizona’s very own draw game, Fantasy 5, are 1 in 749,398. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 4, 12, 18, 36, 40.
The ticket was claimed on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.