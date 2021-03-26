Get garden-ready and help support White Mountain Nature Center with their flower fundraiser through mid-April.
They have bulbs, seeds, flower mats, and more available.
Go to their online catalog at https://www.easy-fundraising-ideas.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/fundraising-flower-bulbs.pdf
If you see something you like, contact Sally at WMNC, MWF from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and let her know what you'd like to order. You can also message them on Facebook with what you'd like to order. They accept payments via their PayPal link (click the Donate button) or you can drop cash off by the front office of WMNC during our open hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.