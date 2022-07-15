SNOWFLAKE – Snowflake is going all out to display its proud pioneer heritage with the city’s annual Pioneer Days. The event will be held over three days, between July 21-23.
The event will start at 7 p.m. with the Thursday Night in the Park. This will be held at Pioneer Park and will be free to all attendees.
The following day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be historic home tours, with various homes being presented, each with a unique piece of the area’s culture.
The Arts and Craft Fair will available at Frederickson Park between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., attendees can take part in “a side-splitting comedy for the whole family,” by stopping by the Snowflake High School auditorium for Charley’s Aunt.
This function is ticketed. The Mountain’s famous Snowflake Rodeo will take place at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds from 7 to 9 p.m.
Adults will be charged $10 at the gate, with children five and under getting in for free.
Immediately following the rodeo will be a fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m. on the very same rodeo grounds, as long as restrictions and weather allow.
The day’s festivities will conclude with a youth dance and single-adult activities, held between 9 and 11:30 p.m.
The youth dance will be held at the parking lot on the north side of Lobo football field for ages 14-18.
The games scheduled for the young adult activities will begin after the fireworks at the Pioneer Park chapel, for everyone ages 18 to 31.
Saturday will have the previous days events at newly scheduled times, with a few more bonus activities sprinkled throughout the day.
Starting at 6:30 a.m., a town walk/run will be held. Attendees can choose either a 5K or 10K distance beginning at the S Trail in Snowflake.
Participants can pay $20 simply to participate, or $25 to receive a T-shirt or water bottle as well.
Between 9 and 11 a.m., a Pioneer Days Parade will take place down Snowflake beginning at Eighth Street and South Second Street West.
Some events carried over from Friday include the historic home tours (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), the Arts and Craft Fair (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), two performances of Charley’s Aunt (first between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.), another rodeo and corresponding fireworks display (beginning at 7 p.m.), and another youth dance at the same location, between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
The day’s new events include a car show, held at Frederickson Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. This will coincide with Family Pioneer Games, free for all attendees, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Snowflake Stake Center Lawn.
The afternoon will close up with a Pioneer Program, held between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. celebrating Snowflake Pioneer Spirit. In the evening, a young single-adult dance ages 18-31, located at Willis Farms, and a single-adult Dance is located at the Snowflake Stake Center, and will run simultaneously with the evening’s youth dance from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
A second display of fireworks will be set off on the hill east of the Temple, starting promptly at 9 p.m.
Mellisa Hall, of the Snowflake Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is one of the organizers of Pioneer Days.
She spoke to the Independent and said, “We are delighted to celebrate our pioneer heritage each year in July. Our purpose is to provide a time for family, friends, neighbors and newcomers to gather together to celebrate with our community. As the Snowflake Stake, we could not accomplish this celebration if we didn’t have an abundance of help from our stake and community members, the town of Snowflake and Taylor, chamber, police, fire department, Heritage Foundation, local congregations and local businesses who all generously donate their means, time, and talents to make it a wonderful weekend for all to enjoy.”
Any additional information about specific addresses, registration for events, or pricing and links can be found at snowflakepioneerdays.com.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.