SPRINGERVILLE — Multiple districts on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are planning prescribed burns over the next two weeks (Nov. 15-/dec. 1). Prescription burn projects are being planned for the following locations:
Springerville Ranger District
· Cerro Trigo Rx Project, west of County Road 1323 and east of Whiting Homestead.
· 404 Rx Project, location is south of FR 404, west of FR 61, north of FR 64A.
· Brady Park Rx Project, location will be south of FR 404, west of FR 404C, and east of FR 64.
Lakeside Ranger District
· Morgan Tank Rx Project, location is south of SR 260 and one-half mile west of the Bison Ridge and Torreon developments, specifically south of FR 130 to FR 300, and east of FR 140 to FR 135
· McCleave Rx Project, location is south of SR 260, 4 miles south of Pinedale and Pinedale Estates, specifically FR 130 to FR 300, and east along Fr 300 to FR 263
· Zeigler Rx Project, location is east of Show Low and 4 miles south of US 60 and SR 61 junction: specifically, south of CR 3144 on FR 283.
Black Mesa Ranger District
Outlaw Rx Project, location is east of FR 125, north of FR 300, west of FR 146 and south of FR 124.
Heber/Overgaard WUI Rx, location is south of Turkey Draw, north of FR 160, east of Highway 260 and west of FR 86. Project was burned successfully, monitoring will continue, and smoke may continue to impact Highway 260 and residents in the vicinity for the next week or more.
Clifton Ranger District
East Eagle Mud Springs Rx Project Phase 1 Block D, location is Highway 191 south from Blue Vista Lookout to Stray Horse Campground, east from Salt House Creek to Trail No. 18. Highway 191 will be impacted with equipment and smoke resulting in possible travel delays.
All planned prescribed burns are weather dependent
Smoke will be a consideration in the vicinity of the prescribed burns depending on the weather and caution should be used when traveling in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.