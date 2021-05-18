On my first visit to the Bistro at Annie’s, I fell in love with this charming restaurant. The staff greeted me immediately with smiles and welcomed me into the restaurant. The Bistro at Annie’s is a nestled in the White Mountain woods, offering tempting and irresistible entrees.
Previous to owning The Bistro at Annie’s, Heather and Justin operated The Mia Piachi Bistro, their first restaurant. They found they loved operating a restaurant and sharing their amazing cuisine. About five years ago, they found the perfect vacant building, originally a home, and opened the Bistro at Annie’s. The changes they have made are breathtaking.
The place is adorable, so cute and charming with a wonderful relaxed atmosphere. Each room in the restaurant has big windows that bring in brilliant light and a feeling of being in a garden, along with antiques throughout each room.
The patio/garden area is a wonderful place to enjoy your meal amongst the nostalgic scenery. I was very impressed with the décor. When asking Heather about all her collections, she said in a very cute way, “I have a problem with collecting.” Her “problem” has turned this unique, vintage style restaurant into what it is today.
Chef Justin is a graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Le Cordon Bleu. His cuisine is flavorful, fresh and yummy. Sandwiches are full of meat and vegetables nicely displayed on the plate. Salads are fresh and colorful. And… the desserts delectable. The dinner menu is even more impressing, with entrée choices of seafood, filet mignon, prime rib and so much more.
The Bistro at Annie’s offers lunch Monday through Saturday and dinner Thursday through Saturday. When asking Heather about plans for the future, she smiled and shared, she would love to operate a food truck and maybe, in the future, offer a breakfast menu too. I can just imagine how wonderful their breakfast items could be.
If you have not yet been to The Bistro at Annie’s, this is definitely one to try. You never know. It could become your favorite! Thank you Heather and Justin for sharing your story.
The Bistro at Annie’s is at 2849 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside. Call 928-367-9920.
See more at www.facebook.com/The-Bistro-at-Annies-101501506609895/ and at www.facebook.com/groups/httpswww.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org
PLPL Foodies Group highlights area restaurants for the White Mountain Independent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.