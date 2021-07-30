So who doesn’t want to have a plumber in the neighborhood – someone who can deal with high pressure and keep things flowing?
That could provide the hidden lesson in the smooth approval of a zone change in Lakeside for a 1.3-acre plumbing operation fronting Highway 260.
Not a single neighbor raised an objection to Jack Bianco’s request for a zone change from A-1 to commercial, across the street from an existing residential neighborhood.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the zone change, which also received unanimous approval from the county planning commission.
The site will support Bianco’s 18-year plumbing business serving Show Low, Lakeside, Pinetop Greer and other communities. He plans to use the property to park trucks and store supplies, rather than a retail outlet.
“The applicant reached out to neighbors and received no letters of opposition, but did get three letters of support,” said county planner Berrin Nejad.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore wanted to make sure Bianco puts up a fence to block the view of the stored equipment from the street, only to learn those requirements come later – when Bianco seeks a building permit.
“We can deal with that when we’re ready to build the building,” said Nejad, since the county can’t put conditions on a zone change.
Bianco said he’ll respect any neighbor’s concerns – and needs a wall to secure the site anyway.
“I’ve been in that neighborhood for 18 years. When you have a plumbing company, you take good care of the people around you. We won’t be doing any retail operations out of that site – my business is out in the community.”
The board quickly approved the application – not a clog in sight.
