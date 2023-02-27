Edibles safety
Arizona law prohibits edibles from being designed to look like children’s candies, such as gummy bears. In a licensed Arizona dispensary, marijuana gummies for adults are labeled with the specific dose on individual gummies and their container. State law requires that edibles are limited to a maximum of 10mg of THC per edible and a maximum of 100mg of THC per package of edibles.

 Emily Mai/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The number of children who mistake edible marijuana for candy is on the rise, with panicked parents calling Arizona poison control centers for help. Nearly 60% of 394 pediatric cannabis incidents last year required a hospital visit, experts said.

Children who eat cannabis can suffer mild symptoms such as becoming drowsy, having trouble walking or acting “inappropriately,” according to Bryan Kuhn, a pharmacist and toxicologist at Banner Health Poison Center in Phoenix. But, it can be worse.

