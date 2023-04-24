Executions Expedited

Arizona has carried out most executions with lethal injection since 1992. But defendants who committed crimes before that date, including Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon, have the choice of lethat injection or the gas chamber. (Photo courtesy Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)

Editor's Note

This is the first story in “Poorly Executed,” a five-part series exploring the modern history of the death penalty and executions in Arizona.

PHOENIX — It could have been a reception after a funeral: cold cuts, breads and salads set out for the guests. But it was a somber gathering in a conference room at the Central Prison Unit in Florence after the execution of Robert Comer in May 2007, and the buffet was set by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry for the witnesses to the execution – as if anyone felt like eating.

Comer killed a man at a campground on Four Peaks in the Tonto Forest northeast of Phoenix in 1987. Then he and his girlfriend held another camping couple at gunpoint. Comer tied them up and raped the woman. She escaped and ran barefoot down the mountain to get help. 

