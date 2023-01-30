PHOENIX — With a possible recession on the horizon and amid great economic uncertainty, the state of Arizona will have quite a bit of extra cash in its general fund this year — but that excess will quickly dwindle in the next few years with current spending, budget analysts said Thursday.

The state’s general fund is set to have a $1.8 billion surplus when the current fiscal ends in June, but that excess cash is expected to decline to only $1 million in 2025.

