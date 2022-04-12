SHOW LOW — Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness, Timber Mesa Fire and local law enforcement presented a wildfire preparedness presentation at the April 5 Show Low City Council meeting.
People living in the Wildland Urban Interface, which includes parts of southeast Apache and Navajo counties, Globe, Payson and Flagstaff, should be prepared for possible wildfires due to extreme drought.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Randy Chevalier from Timber Mesa Fire, The Southwest is in a prolonged drought period that has been referred to as a “megadrought.”
“Although the White Mountains have been blessed with some recent rain and snow, it has not been enough to change what we should expect from the pending wildfire season,” said Chevalier.
The National Interagency Fire Center Predictive Services forecasts developing risk to the communities of the White Mountains increasing through June. Annually, the peak risk period is roughly June 15-20.
So far this year, Timber Mesa has responded to seven wildfires.
“Many wildfires that we responded to, both in the district and out, were human-caused. It is important to focus on the preventable cause,” said Chevalier.
In the event of a wildfire or emergency, Navajo and Apache county residents can tap into several tools designated for disaster notification, wildfire awareness and evacuation information.
“It is imperative that citizens and guests remain vigilant to the year-round threat of wildfire. The reality is that wildfire ‘season’ is no longer just a few months out of the year. Everyone has a responsibility for preparing themselves for emergencies including wildfire at home, work or recreating in our beautiful region,” said Navajo County Emergency Management Coordinator Catrina Jenkins.
Navajo and Apache counties will use an emergency alert system powered by Everbridge; it sends critical messages through a primary contact choice (text, call or email) to alert residents of possible dangers in the area.
Residents can sign up for the Everbridge notification system by contacting their county or going online to Ready Navajo County or Ready Apache County.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona sheriffs who educate residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
The three steps encourage Arizonans to get ready by preparing now or what threatens their community, be set by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to go by evacuating immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
“Official sources for Ready, Set, Go messages are Everbridge, 311info.net, local sheriff or police department, local fire agencies and emergency management social media pages,” said Jenkins.
Chief Deputy Brian Swanty of NCSO said, “all law enforcement agencies are working together in cooperation with the fire service and the same protocol is in place for all communities.”
Knowing the safety measures put in place is critical when you are faced with an emergency. It could save you or a family member’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.