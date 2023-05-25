WASHINGTON — An Arizona veteran who started a string of Prescott businesses after his military service ended told lawmakers Wednesday that reducing barriers and streamlining federal loan applications are essential to helping other vets become business owners.

“While we appreciate the well-intentioned government programs such as the Small Business Administration and the Office of Veterans Business Development, it is disheartening to find that these programs often present barriers, red tape and bureaucratic hurdles when seeking assistance,” said Grant Quezada, owner of Founding Fathers Collective.

