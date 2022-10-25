Doctors, employers and insurance companies everywhere now are in agreement that we must incorporate a certain degree of preventive medicine within our daily eating and exercise habits.
For countless years, we as an aging American population have done nothing to prevent ailments due to a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle.
Instead, opting to mask the pain and symptoms with medication, we are becoming one of the most over-weight and over-medicated societies in the world. But now, medical practitioners and insurance companies alike are finally on the bandwagon of attempting to avoid problems in the first place.
In fact, most employers now require some sort of healthy lifestyle program or adjustment to get a lower rate on your health insurance costs.
So how do we go about preventing such things as heart disease, osteoporosis and many other ailments that creep up on us in older age due to living a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle? The answer is a decision on your part to begin a healthy eating and exercise program on a regular basis. Think about it. If we buy a new car, but never do any regular maintenance on it, wouldn’t it sooner or later stop working for you?
Most likely sooner than later, and your body, or vehicle that you travel through life with is not so much different. So, let’s get into a few of the simple ways that you can turn your health around and prevent these devastating illnesses.
First off, make sure that you are managing your medication intake if you are on any. Even a small amount of exercise and drop in weight can lower many symptoms such a high blood pressure or at times some levels of diabetes.
So instead of maintaining a sedentary existence begin a healthier eating and exercise plan instead of continually increasing the dosage of medications you’re currently taking only to hold off, or hide the problem.
Sometimes many medications have various side effects that can be even more detrimental to your health than the original problem.
As we just mentioned, get on a healthier eating plan. Feeding your body the proper amount of nutrition and drinking enough water throughout the day can help rid your body of all those harmful toxins and excess fat.
If you stick to a good, recommended diet plan the results can only be losing those unwanted pounds, having much more energy and avoiding future health concerning conditions.
Exercise — I can’t say enough about this. We are not meant to be in a sedentary existence. Our bodies crave movement and activities. You need to get into something that you can enjoy while maintaining muscle mass while also increasing and maintaining cardiovascular endurance.
So, get up out of that easy chair and get to a gym. Or better yet, find a good personal trainer who can create an individualized workout and diet program specific to your specific needs.
Finally, make sure you are getting enough sleep and rest to supplement your active lifestyle. Enough sleep is required to repair and to rejuvenate our bodies, especially if we have just begun a new exercise program.
Now is the time to start on a plan to avoid those adverse conditions that sometimes come with advanced age that we have conditioned ourselves to believe are just of part of getting older. We instead can remain a healthy and active senior for many years to come and enjoy our retirement years.
Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate (Ph.D) in holistic counseling and holds a Master of Education degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a certified health and physical education teacher in the state of Arizona. Johnny is also a certified master level personal fitness trainer and certified interscholastic coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over 30 years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.