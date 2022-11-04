Sick pets.
More useful stuff for Alexa.
Hard work — and taking the shot.
And that is what it takes to make your dreams work out.
Just ask fifth-graders Irelyn Westcott, a student at Snowflake Intermediate, and Destine Cheney, a McNary Elementary School student. They both wrote prize-winning essays designed to promote tax-deductible education savings accounts.
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee established the contest to promote Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, which provides tax breaks for doting parents, grandparents, friends and relatives who contribute to educational savings accounts.
This year, 631 students from every county responded to the question: “What is your Dream Job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future.”
“My Dream Job is to be a veterinarian because I love animals,” wrote Destine. “I have a dog and cat at home.”
She noted that she will start saving right away, and keep it up when she is in college, since vet school is expensive.
And then she will live the dream: “I will live in California and I will get an apartment and go to work every day and I will have a pet. I will live a good life.”
As for Irelyn, her dream job is “being an inventor because I have a few ideas.”
For starters, she wants to teach Alexa — Amazon’s virtual assistant — a few new tricks.
She wants to put a projector in the phone and teach Alexa all her movie choices. “So you can watch any movie. You need to say ‘Alexa play a movie’ and Alexa will reply, ‘what kind of movie.’ So you can watch a movie in your bedroom, kitchen or outside.”
Alexa grew out of a Polish speech synthesizer named Ivona, which Amazon bought in 2013 en route to ruling the world. Amazon deployed the uncannily responsive bit of software first in the Amazon Echo smart speaker. Now the little bugger is kind of running the world in android and Microsoft phones.
The AZ529 Education Savings Plan is really an effort to get people to take advantage of Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which provides a deduction for contributions to accounts for future educational costs like tuition for college, trade schools or workforce development training. You can donate somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000 per year per student, depending on filing status. The donation and the interest it gains remain tax free.
“The goal of this essay contest is to increase awareness of the AZ529 Plan, pave a path for another generation of students to achieve post-secondary education, and equip them with an education savings plan,” said Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
Arizona kids need all the help they can get, with high school and college graduation rates below the national average. About 9% of Arizona residents earn a community college degree, 19% earn a bachelor’s degree and 11% earn a graduate or professional degree.
According to the Social Security Administration, a college degree boosts lifetime earnings by $900,000 for men and $630,000 for women (don’t ask, that’s a whole other story.).
But Destine never mentioned money. She just loves animals.
Now Irelyn might be onto something — giving those cell phones even more control over our lives. But then, Jeff Bezos and his minons are probably already onto that whole watching movies on your phone thing.
But not to worry. That is just her first idea.
“After this one, I will keep making good ideas,” she said, reassuringly.
