SNOWFLAKE — Ladies, are you looking for that perfect prom dress, without breaking the bank? Gents, need a suit to dazzle the gals?
Silver Creek Rotary member Suzanne Heninger said “there’s a need here in the White Mountains because there is really nowhere to shop for a prom dress and guys are not going to ask girls or want to go to the event, if they only have jeans and a T-shirt. So, I wanted to create a prom dress and suit drive at which guys and gals could both be able to find something nice to wear and have a prom dance to go to. I brought the idea to our meeting and everybody liked it. So we’ve been working on this and talking about it since November, trying to work out where we could have a prom and how we’re going to collect dresses and suits.
People tend to hold on to things in their closets because it’s a memory. However, you get to a point that if you know you can pass on an outfit to somebody else, it will help them build memories. Heninger explained that they’re not trying to compete with other schools; the Rotary just wants to give students who may not be able to afford an outfit or go to a prom an opportunity to do so at a minimal cost.
Requested formal wear items include dresses, shawls or cover-ups, dress shirts, slacks, ties and both men’s and women’s shoes. Drop-off locations are located at the Northern Arizona Academy (Taylor), National Bank of Arizona (Show Low, Snowflake), Ross (Show Low), Calvary Chapel (Snowflake), Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce, Ranch House Saloon (Snowflake) and Silver Creek Flower Shop (Snowflake). Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through April 20.
In addition, Katherine’s Dance Studio, at 41 Main St. in Snowflake, has offered to be the place to choose and try on an outfit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 and again on April 30. The studio has lots of mirrors, so you’ll be able to admire your choice.
Heninger said “if they decide on an outfit we’re charging $10. The student will then get a voucher to get into the prom sponsored by the Silver Creek Rotary and hosted by the Northern Arizona Academy Interact Club. If you’re home-schooled working on your GED or it’s too hard to get to your high school prom we wanted to make this open to any student that doesn’t have any other opportunity to go to a prom. Any student can get a dress or suit and then go to their own high school prom, not just ours,” said Heninger.
The prom will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. on May 7.
“Beverly Kay has offered one of its large rooms and is providing tables and chairs and the building for that night for free. There will be an onsite chaperone and security. We’re hoping it’ll be a success, because our goal is to provide this annually. We’ll know by how well it goes. There will also be photographer and of course, cookies, water and lemonade. The students from Northern Arizona Academy want to do the decorating with a ‘Starry Night’ theme. That’s their way of getting a prom, but it’s not just their own,” said Heninger.
To RSVP for the prom or for questions about the formal wear drive, contact Heninger at 480-776-4185 or by email suzanne.heninger@yahoo.com.
According the Silver Creek Rotary Club website (https://rotary5495.org) “for more than 100 years, Rotarians have joined together from all continents, cultures, and occupations to take action in our communities and worldwide. Clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad.”
The Northern Arizona Academy is a member of one of the Rotary’s youth groups, Interact District 5495, a dynamic and rapidly growing group of more than 90 Arizona high school and middle school service clubs, each sponsored by a Rotary Club, with an international dimension. The clubs are both campus-based and community-based, offering leadership development and service opportunities to all youth ages 12-18, without regard to gender, creed or color.
