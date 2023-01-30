Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — A proposal to increase the punishments for sexual offenders could put teenagers in prison.

State law punishes sexual conduct with a minor who is at least 15 with a class 6 felony — the least serious felony type, which can potentially be moved down to a misdemeanor. House Bill 2169 seeks to rectify that by changing the classification to a class 4 felony, for which the standard penalty is 2.5 years in prison, and mandating one year of jail time if the offender was placed on probation.

