SJPD Fentanyl Bust

On Sept. 3, 2020, the White Mountain Independent reported on the acquisition of 3,500 fentanyl pills by St. Johns police. One year later, collected data suggests that nearly 50% of Arizona youth are unfamiliar with the drug or its dangers.

 St. Johns Police Department

PHOENIX — Republicans in the state Senate are working to greatly boost the penalties for people who supply the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. They advanced a bill on Thursday that would subject someone who makes, transports or sells the drug to life in prison or the death penalty if someone dies after taking the drug.

But the proposal from Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern of Glendale got a cold reception from people who testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, along with Democrats, who worried the broad language in the bill could lead to friends or family members of overdose victims being prosecuted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.