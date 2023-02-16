Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Democratic legislators are working to bring free period products to Arizona public middle and high schools, but detractors say those products are already offered to students free of charge – if they go to the nurse’s office and ask for them.

Introduced by Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, Senate Bill 1675 received bipartisan support from the Senate Education Committee Feb. 15 and will move on to the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

