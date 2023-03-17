Arizona capitol dome
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — A bill that already garnered approval in the state Senate would bar Arizona municipalities from banning gun shows. One of the bill’s proponents warned the legislature could “make lives unpleasant” for municipalities that choose to do so, even if the bill never becomes law.

Bob Templeton, owner of the Crossroads of the West Gun Shows, is an advocate of Senate Bill 1428, telling the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that his show and others have been denied the usage of city and county-owned facilities to host their gun shows. 

