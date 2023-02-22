Kids running to the bus logo
Buy Now
Metro Creative

PHOENIX — Some legislators and school officials want to pull back a law that makes it more difficult to suspend the state’s youngest elementary school students. 

That 2021 law banned the suspension of students in kindergarten through fourth grade, unless they were at least seven years old and their behavior reached a certain threshold, like bringing a dangerous weapon or drugs to school. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.