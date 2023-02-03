Arizona News

PHOENIX — A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses, and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.

The Ashley Dunn Act, named for a young woman who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021, received impassioned and heart-wrenching testimony from both supporters and detractors during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday.

