Arizona Oathkeeper

Emergency vehicles surround the U.S. Capitol on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, just hours after rioters left the building after failing to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election. 

 Benjamin Applebaum/Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are seeking a 17-year sentence for Arizona resident Edward Vallejo, one of nine members of the Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers could be sentenced as early as Thursday, a day after emotional testimony in U.S. District Court in Washington by police officers who were assaulted that day. The officers spoke of rioters who “called us traitors” and spit on, beat and attacked them with mace, bear spray and other weapons.

