PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The town of Pinetop-Lakeside encouraged local businesses to light up for the 2021 holiday season. Businesses were then eligible for the Pinetop-Lakeside Business Christmas Decoration Contest which delivered cash prizes to the winners. Winners were announced on Dec. 16.
Beginning Nov. 15 Pinetop-Lakeside businesses were invited to pick up free Christmas lights to lift Christmas spirits and to make the town look like a winter wonderland. Businesses were limited to four boxes of lights and were asked to install them and leave them up from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.
There was such a good response from the business community that the town ran out of lights. Thanks again, for the second year in a row, to Ace Hardware, for saving the day. The store provided a second supply of lights to the town on Dec. 2 so that every business who wanted to participate could light up.
A panel of judges representing the town judged the businesses on Dec. 15. Businesses were judged on the basis of creativity, effort and the number of lights displayed.
Business winners are:
First place — $150 — It’s Magic Landscape & Design, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop
Second place — $125 — El Rancho Restaurant, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop
Third place (tie) — $75 each — The Lions Den Bar & Grill, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop and Munich Haus Grill-N-Beergarden, 2044 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop
The judges also named two business as honorable mentions:
Honorable Mention — Wine Mountains, 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop and Realty Executives White Mountains, 1413 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.
Residential areas — The judging panel also gave special recognition to two residential areas in town — the residents of South Evergreen Drive and the Woodland Hills Neighborhood.
In the event you missed the lights this year, they will be up through Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.