PTLS council candidate withdraws

Norris Dodd

Norris Dodd filed paperwork Wednesday to withdraw from seeking a two-year seat on the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council this November, according to a press release from the town.

Dodd, incumbent Lynn Krigbaum and Timothy Kendzlic were contenders in the Aug. 2 primary election for the council seat. Dodd received 453 votes, Krigbaum 387, and Kendzlic 243. Dodd and Krigbaum were slated for a Nov. 8 runoff election.

