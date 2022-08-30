PTLS council candidate withdraws

Norris Dodd filed paperwork Wednesday to withdraw from seeking a two-year seat on the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council this November, according to a press release from the town.
Dodd, incumbent Lynn Krigbaum and Timothy Kendzlic were contenders in the Aug. 2 primary election for the council seat. Dodd received 453 votes, Krigbaum 387, and Kendzlic 243. Dodd and Krigbaum were slated for a Nov. 8 runoff election.
With Dodd’s withdrawal, according to the Arizona Constitution, Krigbaum is now the only candidate eligible to appear on the November ballot for the council seat.
Dodd spoke with the White Mountain Independent following his withdrawal from the race.
“I sincerely thank the citizens that voted for me and am truly humbled and gratified by their support and confidence in me to represent them on the Town Council. My decision to withdraw from the general election was a difficult one, especially knowing that some voters would be disappointed in my decision.
“I will remain active in our community and continue to work to help address issues facing our town through other avenues.”
The press release from Town Clerk Kristi Salskov announcing Dodd’s decision was issued Thursday.
Dodd served on the PTLS Town Council two previous times, from 2007 to 2011 and from 2016 to 2018.
Krigbaum was elected to the council for a four-year term, 2018 to 2022.
