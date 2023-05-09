Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council had a long list of people to recognize at its May 4 meeting.

The town proclaimed the entire month of May Military Appreciation Month, the week of May 14 – 20 National Police Week, recognized TRACKS board member Ron Miller being named 2023 Citizen Forester of the Year and accepted the Bronze Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Certificate of Recognition for its town collection center.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.