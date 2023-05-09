PTLS Town Councilmember Jim Snitzer, left, and PTSL Town Councilmember Lynn Krigbaum, right, recognize TRACKS Board Member Ron Miller for being named 2023 Citizen Forester of the Year by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Pinetop-Lakeside’s Collection Center was recognized by Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and was presented with a Bronze award, along with a Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Certificate of Recognition for an exceptional three year performance record.
Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council had a long list of people to recognize at its May 4 meeting.
The town proclaimed the entire month of May Military Appreciation Month, the week of May 14 – 20 National Police Week, recognized TRACKS board member Ron Miller being named 2023 Citizen Forester of the Year and accepted the Bronze Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Certificate of Recognition for its town collection center.
Military appreciation
In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, Council member Jim Snitzer said, “The armed forces of the United States continues to serve as a unified team at home and at installations throughout the world, ensuring our own security and the security of our allies in foresting the settlement of international differences by peaceful processes.
“Arizona is forever grateful for the sacrifices of time and treasure made each day by Arizona’s armed forces families and whereas our citizens own an eternal debt of gratitude to our armed forces members,” he added.
Police recognition
Regarding National Police Week, Vice Mayor Sterling Beus said, “There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, including the dedicated members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.
“May 15th is designated as Peace Officers' Memorial Day in honor of all fallen officers and their families”, he said. Since 1786, more than 23,700 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. Beus encouraged residents to fly U.S. flags at half staff on May 15 in honor of those officers.
Environmental honors
Council members Lynn Krigbaum and Jim Snitzer recognized TRACKS Board Member Ron Miller being named 2023 Citizen Forester of the Year by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
“This recognition is for someone who upholds and demonstrates values associated with a dedication to forestry and responsible management of the forest resources,” Krigbaum said.
Krigbaum said Miller was selected because “Ron led monthly nature hikes to teach forest ecology, he organized and presented to five different school groups to teach them about the local trees and created a memorial arboretum using native tree species to honor local people and gave presentations for the monarch reforestation all as a volunteer.
“And we personally know how much more he does,” Krigbaum added.
Mannie Bowler, community liaison for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, then presented the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s Collection Center with the Bronze Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Certificate of Recognition for an exceptional three-year performance record.
The bronze award is for “a regulated facility that has made great strides and effort to improve the environment though regulation,” Bowler said.
The Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program recognizes and gives incentives to Arizona businesses and other organizations that show a history of good environmental compliance and work to go beyond the legal requirements to protect the health of the public and the environment. Program participants have access to tools and strategies that support their environmental programs and provide resources to help reduce costs and spark innovation, according to azdeq.gov.
