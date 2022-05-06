PTLS joins White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group

In cooperation with the White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group, Pinetop-Lakeside Chief of Police Dan Barnes issued a press release on Wednesday alerting the community of Stage 1 fire restrictions that were to take effect on Thursday until further notice.
The restrictions — applying to a wide area of northeast Arizona are also in effect for Show Low, Navajo and Apache counties and U.S. National Forest land — include building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions, as well as smoking outside of a designated area.
There are six exemptions to the fire restrictions in place, but an exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by an exempted activity.
Exemptions are:
• Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Fires used only for cooking or for providing warmth for human beings or for recreational purpose (campfires and charcoal fires) in an area that is designated for that purpose and is barren or cleared of all debris.
• Smoking within enclosed buildings and inside vehicles is allowed. Smoking may also be allowed in or on porches, carports, garages, parking lots and other areas or properties that are cleared of all combustible materials so long as the smoking does not create a substantial risk of fire. Throwing or discarding lit cigarettes, cigars or other smoking materials from a vehicle, or from one’s possession outdoors is prohibited.
• Persons using a device solely fueled by liquefied petroleum gas or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can be used only in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
• Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
6. Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions are applicable to all citizens and visitors.
During red-flag warnings, wind advisories or high-wind warning conditions, no open outdoor fires, campfires, charcoal fires or outdoor smoking is permitted on public or private property within the town.
Further information on restrictions can be obtained by calling 311 from either a land line or cell phone or at www.311info.net where people can also sign up for Navajo County emergency notifications.
Campgrounds under different guidelines
The forests of northern Arizona this week imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions, barring outdoor fires and smoking except in developed campgrounds.
The Apache Sitgreaves, Kaibab, Tonto, Prescott and Coconino forests all imposed Stage 1 restrictions.
So did the Bureau of Land Management for the Phoenix and Colorado River Districts, and the Arizona Department of Forestry on lands throughout northern Arizona south of the Grand Canyon.
Starting on Thursday this week, most counties and cities in the region were expected to add their own restrictions as well.
Under Forest Service Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.
Violations are punishable by fine or imprisonment or both. Violators can also be held liable for the costs of fighting any resulting fire, which can cost millions.
Campers can use a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off, providing the area is or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
For information on the current restrictions, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions. Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, Forest Orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.
Most of the national forests in New Mexico have fire restrictions in effect — many of them in Stage 2, which bars fires and smoking even in developed campsites and use of machinery like chainsaws, woodcutting, blasting, welding or other high-risk activities. New Mexico has already suffered six major fires this year.
The next protective step could involve closure of the forests — with the resulting serious impact on tourism in northern Arizona.
Some areas remain closed due to fire damage, including Fossil Creek and areas around the Tunnel and Crooks fires.
Fortunately, the 9,400-acre Crooks Fire near Prescott is now 75% contained, thanks to the dogged efforts of 826 firefighters battling flames in thick brush fanned by hot dry winds. Critical fire weather continued this week, with low humidity, dry fuels and 20-30 mph winds.
Meanwhile, the 19,000-acre Tunnel Fire is now 95% contained, with just 73 firefighters left on the line to monitor the embers — which could be fanned into renewed growth by the strong winds and dry conditions.
This week, most of northern Arizona and northwest New Mexico remained in a fire weather watch. The rest of New Mexico and much of Texas sweltered under windy, red-flag warning conditions.
The U.S. Weather Service predicts above-normal fire danger from now until the onset of the monsoon – likely in mid-July. The forecast calls for a normal, or above-normal monsoon. That’s good when it comes to reducing the fire danger. However, it also means that the region could see flooding on freshly burned areas – like the Tunnel and Crooks fire scars.
The Forest Service is already surveying the area burned by the Tunnel Fire to assess the flooding risks. The fire burned in the same area as the Schultz Fire. Monsoon rains on that burn scars caused severe flooding, killing a little girl and damaging dozens of homes.
Last year, 500,000 acres burned in Arizona. The year before, some 900,000 acres burned. Forecasters say the next two months could rival those two devastating years.
In the past decade, wildfires have increased dramatically in frequency and size across the country. Fire experts blame a combination of rising temperatures, the effect of the worst drought in 1,000 years and the increased density of trees on millions of acres due to a century of grazing, logging and fire suppression.
Nationally last year, 59,000 fires charred 7 million acres. In 2020, 59,000 fires burned 10 million acres. Firefighters got a break in 2019 when 4.7 million acres burned. But the total rose to 8.9 million acres in 2018 and 10 million acres in 2017. Back in the 1980s, the average annual total hovered at around 2 million acres.
This year, the heat has already set in, with the Salt River early this week running at 55% of normal measure and Tonto Creek at 50% of normal measure. Fortunately, the Verde River remains at about 90% of normal, according to the Salt River Project’s Daily Water Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.