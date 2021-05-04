The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library has planned a nine-week learning adventure blitz for children and youth of all ages.
Tails and Tales is the theme of this year's summer reading program and we have been busy partnering with generous local sponsors. Wait until you see the prizes!
The kickoff event is from 1 to 6 p.m. May 14. The first 100 youth (under 18) to sign up will get a free slice of pizza, plus a chance at the drawings we are doing that day. We have campership for The Humane Society Critter Camp and are also partnering with The White Mountain Nature Center Discovery Learning Program and more!
Youth will complete missions by reading and participating in learning activities throughout the summer. Missions will earn badges, and badges earn tickets into the final prize drawings at the end of the summer program.
The more you read and do in our Tails and Tales Summer Literacy challenge, the more chances you have to win big.
— PTLS Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.