Two Pinetop-Lakeside police officers were recognized at Thursday’s town council meeting for their heroic efforts at saving the life of one resident, and safely defusing a second situation in which a resident had barricaded himself inside his home.
On March 13, officers Mike Abucejo and Randall Keith responded to a medical emergency involving a man, according to PTLS Police Cmd. Daniel Wilkey.
“We do go (to medical calls) because a lot of times the officers are out in the field and they can be the first ones there,” he said.
“Officer Mike Abucejo was the first one on scene and it was a 66-year-old male that had collapsed at his home, he was unconscious and not breathing. Officer Abucejo immediately started CPR,” Wilkey said. Officer Randall Keith was the second officer to arrive at the scene and took over CPR from Abucejo. Keith continued CPR until the medical team arrived.
Pinetop Fire Chief Richie Holcomb brought the incident to the attention of the police department, Wilkey said.
“A lot of time officers are humble and feel like the things that they do are just part of their job and they don’t even bring it (their service) to our attention,” he said.
Abucejo was also recognized for his efforts on another call just a few days later on March 16, when he responded to a call while leaving work. He was off-duty at the time that a call came in from one of his neighbors, saying they had been held hostage by one of their family members at their home. The caller reported that they had been able to escape the situation and had called Abucejo for help because the family member had barricaded himself inside the home.
“It was an ongoing, rapidly evolving situation,” Wilkey said.
The call was in Navajo County’s jurisdiction, and Navajo County responded. The Special Response team was also called because the suspect was barricaded, which can be very dangerous, he said.
Abucejo talked to the suspect on the phone for about two hours. The suspect was suicidal and threatening suicide by cop, and also threatening to hurt anyone that came to his residence. “Officer Abucejo was able to talk the suspect into giving up his gun. Later that night he was apprehended and nobody was hurt,” Wilkey said.
The other deputies on the scene commended Abucejo for his successful efforts to defuse the situation, he said.
Abucejo felt compelled to help even though he was off-duty. “It’s his life profession to respond and do something about it,” Wilkey said.
Wilkey presented Abucejo and Keith with certificates of appreciation for their lifesaving efforts in both situations.
PTLS Mayor Stephanie Irwin thanked Abucejo and Keith for their work and said she and the town are proud to have them in PTLS.
“It’s really our honor to have you serve with us, so thank you for all your continuing efforts and thank you to all of our officers,” Irwin said.
Along with recognizing officers, the council also recognized that PTLS was named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for the 38th year, said Lynn Krigbaum, council member.
Krigbaum read a statement declaring April 28 Arbor Day for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
National Arbor Day is intended to encourage communities to celebrate and plant trees.
“Trees, wherever they are plated, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal,” Krigbaum said.
“I urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our town’s community forestry program. And further, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations,” Krigbaum said.
