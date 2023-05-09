The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council celebrated one of the oldest public service careers at its May 4 meeting by proclaiming April 30 to May 6 Professional Municipal Clerks’ Week.
The role of professional municipal clerk “provides the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels,” Mayor Stephanie Irwin said.
“Professional municipal clerks have pledged to be ever mindful of their neutrality and impartiality rendering equal service to all. This role serves as the information center on functions of local government and community, she said.
Irwin recognized PTLS’s own Town Clerk Kristi Salskov and Deputy Town Clerk Mackenzie Valichnac, saying the town appreciates their work and dedication.
Irwin also recognized Leslie Wessel, who was in the audience. Wessel served as the town’s first clerk.
“The most rewarding part of being the town clerk for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside is the amazing group of people I get to work with. Every department working together and genuinely wanting what is best for this community,” Salskov said.
“As the town clerk, I work directly with the town manager and Town Council. Town Council meetings are held the first and third Thursday of every month. For all meetings where a quorum of the local governing body is present I write an agenda, compile all information needed for the Council and the public to review prior to every meeting, legal actions and minutes of every meeting including all work sessions and community meetings,” she said.
The Clerks Department is responsible for many things including all legal documents and records, the processing of resolutions and ordinances, and updating the town code as needed. The department is also responsible for planning and zoning meetings, the Mayor's Youth Advisory Committee, Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board meetings, Board of Adjustment meetings and any other board or commission that is formed, Salskov said.
Salskov is also responsible for elections. Navajo County runs the elections; however, Salskov is responsible for all postings and publishings.
“The most challenging part of my job is when a member of the public calls to ask where they can get information on town council meetings, agenda items, or town happenings. I explain that all public meeting notices are posted in three public places as well as on our town website and I am told, 'I do not drive', 'I do not get mail', 'I live off grid', 'I do not get the newspaper', 'I do not use or own a computer'. It is my job to make this information available to the public. Trying to find an innovative way for the public to be able to have the information they need in order to be involved is challenging at times,” Salskov said.
The posting sites for town notices are the Pinetop Post Office, Lakeside Post Office, Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall kiosk in front of the main entrance, and the town website, she said.
In addition, certain notices must be published in a local newspaper. Those include ordinances that are approved and adopted by the Town Council, all public meeting notices regarding zone changes, variances, elections, budget meetings, and bid openings.
The duties of the Clerk office include:
- Administrative support for mayor and Town Council.
- Record and transcribe Town Council meeting minutes.
- Prepare (and publicly post) Town Council meeting agendas.
- Prepare pre-meeting information packets, and distribute them to the Council.
- Process ordinances and resolutions.
- Keep the town code up to date.
- Conduct elections.
- Manage archival and historic information (records management).
- Process requests for copies of official records.
“There are state statutes that regulate all of these tasks. All public body meetings must follow Arizona’s Open Meeting Law. It is our job to ensure that everything is done correctly according to the statutes and Open Meeting Law,” Valichnac said.
Salskov recently obtained her Certified Municipal Clerk designation.
“I have attended countless hours of conferences, dialogues and courses over the last two years to accomplish this goal. I look forward to working towards my Master Municipal Clerk in the near future,” she said.
“I oversee the smaller committee meetings like planning and zoning and Board of Adjustment," Valichnac said. "I also process incoming business licenses, special event permits, vendor permits and the short-term rental permits, after those become active.
“Being the link between the Council and the citizens is a rewarding job. We are able to provide valuable information about the town to the public. We get to help facilitate changes that the citizens and the Council believe will be beneficial to the community,” Valichnac added.
Salskov and Valichnac are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for any questions regarding upcoming meetings and agenda items. Salskov can be reached at ksalskov@pinetoplakesideaz.gov or (928) 368-8696 Ext. 221. Valichnac can be reached at mvalichnac@pinetoplakesideaz.gov or (928) 368-8696 Ext. 231.
