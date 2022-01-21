PTLS's Greg Sharp is AZ's Constable of the Year

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Constable Greg Sharp did not know when he left Pinetop for the bi-annual Arizona Constables Association (ACA) training in Tubac that he would receive more than the required training, but on Jan. 12 he received Arizona’s Constable of the Year award.
Sharp was appointed to fill the Navajo County Constable Precinct 6 vacancy in July 2017 following the retirement of Constable Ryan Reinhold. In 2018 he ran for the office and won.
Over the past five years, Sharp has worked closely with District 5 Precinct Constable Scott Tipton who nominated Sharp for the award.
“Constable Sharp was selected due to his outstanding attitude, customer service and equipment grants he has written to further the office of constable in Navajo County,” said Tipton. “On top of that he is a good constable, is responsible and gets the job done. He is just a good example of a constable.”
“To say I was very surprised would be an understatement,” said Sharp. “I had no idea this was coming. They handed us a sheet at the conference the evening before the dinner and I saw my name. I looked at Scott and said what have you done?”
The next evening Sharp was announced as ACA’s Constable of the Year.
“I was taken off guard,” said Sharp. “It was an honor to receive the recognition.”
Tipton said that Sharp is responsible for writing grants for the Navajo County constables which resulted in constables getting five trucks, an enclosed trailer which they needed for asset retrieval and five laptops.
Sharp said the first grant he wrote they partnered with Navajo County and got two 2018 F150 pickup trucks which replaced two of the trucks they were driving which had 170,000 and 200,000 miles on them.
Surprised at getting those grants, when the next grant cycle came around, Sharp said he went through the ACA and got a third truck, but he did not stop there. He applied for another grant and got two more trucks for a total of five trucks for the constables.
Taking advantage of the next grant cycles which only come around twice a year, Sharp applied for equipment grants which got them the enclosed trailer and laptops. He said the total value of the items from the grants is around $150,000 with Navajo County having contributed $26,000 to the cost.
There are 78 constables in the State of Arizona. Constables have served the state since it became a territory in 1863. Wyatt Earp and Virgil Earp are two of the most famous people who served as constables for Arizona.
Constables are elected peace officers who serve four year terms. They provide the public with a service of process issued through the Justice Courts. The public is most familiar with some of their services which include orders of protection/harassment, summons, subpoenas, and arrest warrants. They also exercise writs such as evictions and property seizures to fulfill court judgments.
Their training, mandated by law, requires a constable to have basic training within six months after they are elected to office. Annually, they are required to attend at least 16 hours of additional training which covers topics on civil and criminal process, conflict resolution and firearm safety.
Sharp was born in Kansas and graduated from Kansas University in 1974. He moved to Scottsdale in 1982 and since 2003 has been a second homeower in Pinetop. He became a full time resident in 2011.
Sharp went to work for America West Airlines as a B-737 first officer in1990 and following training as an airbus first officer went on to become airbus fleet captain in the flight crew training department. Following two airline mergers, he returned to flying and retired in 2016.
Sharp soloed in1967 and holds an Airline Transport Pilot, Certified Flight Instructor Single & Multiengine Land, and Remote Pilot Certificates (Drone).
Becoming actively involved in Firewise projects after his retirement, Sharp completed the Firewise Communities Assessor course sponsored by the Arizona State Forestry Division. In 2017 he finalized the documents necessary for his Home Owners Association (HOA) to become the second development in the White Mountains to achieve status as a Recognized Firewise Communities/USA.
An interesting history of some of the first constables in Arizona was compliled by former Navajo County Pinetop Precinct 6 Constable Ryan Reinhold and Ron Williams, Yavapai County Constable for Prescott Precinct. It can be found at http://www.arizonaconstables.com/AboutConstables.html.
