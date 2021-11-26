Autumn has arrived with shorter days. As gardeners, this is the time of year we have been waiting for. The hard work, sweat and expense of the summer have paid off and we have harvested the fruits of this year’s growing season. When the tree’s leaves turn gold and our warm season plants start to slow down and dry out, it is time to start thinking about the winterization of our garden plots or in other words; it is time to put your garden to bed.
Here are some simple tips to help you make your garden area even better for next year. The best time to start winterizing your garden is after the first good hard freeze. A hard freeze is when the temperature goes below 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius) overnight, killing off warm season annual plants.
You want to begin by removing plants and weeds from your garden. If you have a compost pile, put bug and disease-free plants in it along with any weeds that have not gone to seed. Burn or bag plants that are diseased. Carefully gather weeds that have gone to seed, burn or bag them as well. Remember, “one year’s seed makes seven years of weeds.”
Clean up the garden by removing stalks and other plant waste that could become a lovely winter shelter for pests and diseases. Removing dead and dying foliage will give your garden a cared-for look all winter long. Finally pull out any weeds or other unwanted plants. Fall is a good time to divide a wide variety of perennial plants. It is best to divide them at least six weeks before the ground freezes so they get their roots established before the freeze arrives.
After cleaning your garden and replanting divided plants, add compost, as much as three or four inches to your beds. Nutrients from the mulch will leach down into the soil during winter storms. The leftovers of the compost can be turned into the soil in the spring creating nutrient dense soil. Always remember this: happy healthy soil makes happy healthy plants, which makes happy delicious fruits and vegetables, which in turn make happy healthy families.
Do not forget about your trees and shrubs. Deep soaks in the fall are important if autumn has been dry. Evergreens trees and shrubs are vulnerable to winter burn because they release moisture through their foliage year-round so pay attention to them. When asked what trees to water over the winter Mike Hauser, Cooperative Extension Director for Apache and Navajo counties, has this to say, “Only water the trees you want to live.”
These are only a few of the basic steps to put your gardens to bed for the frosty winter months. If you would like any more information about gardening in the White Mountains area, please contact us at our offices in St. Johns (928-337-2267), or Holbrook (928-524-6271). Happy harvest everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.