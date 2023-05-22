Online banking has taken a toll on brick-and-mortar services, just as online shopping has carved a deep divot out of physical retail store locations. The COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the way people thought about shopping, and it comes as little surprise that similar effects have rippled outward to affect other businesses and services.
According to an April 29 bulletin from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, "Since early February, Wells Fargo has reported their plan to close nearly 90 branches across the country, with more closures coming."
The bulletin notes that Wells Fargo isn't the only bank closing local branches, and for now the office in Snowflake will remain partly unaffected. While the office remains open, the drive-thru is permanently closed — which may limit accessibility for elderly or handicapped customers — and lobby hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ATM remains available 24-7, and online services are also available.
"Wells Fargo has a longstanding commitment to the Snowflake community that goes back to 1960," said LiAna Enriquez, Wells Fargo Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications for Arizona, Montana and Wyoming. "Branches like the Snowflake branch have been and continue to be a critical avenue for serving our customers."
Enriquez cited the rise of online and mobile use by bank customers and added, "Inside the branch, customers are coming to us more often for advice and guidance or a conversation."
Several other Arizona Wells Fargo branches are shuttering for good; the one in Bashas' in Wickenburg, a branch in Yuma and another in Scottsdale are either now closed, or will be soon.
The OCC stated in the same filing that Wells Fargo has plans to close an additional 17 branches across the country.
For more information about the Snowflake Wells Fargo, call (928) 536-4311. To find a full-service Wells Fargo location, go to wellsfargo.com/locator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.