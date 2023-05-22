Wells Fargo Bank Snowflake
Online banking has taken a toll on brick-and-mortar services, just as online shopping has carved a deep divot out of physical retail store locations. The COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the way people thought about shopping, and it comes as little surprise that similar effects have rippled outward to affect other businesses and services.

According to an April 29 bulletin from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, "Since early February, Wells Fargo has reported their plan to close nearly 90 branches across the country, with more closures coming."

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

