Bats are not the only winged animal that is associated with Halloween. The raven also has its place during the autumn holiday.
The common raven, which is seen throughout Arizona and especially in the White Mountains, can be found going through dumpsters, stealing trash and cawing as it looks for food.
Thanks to Edgar Allan Poe and his 1845 poem about the bird, the common raven is known through fiction to be a dark, evil creature that can even imitate a human voice. During the American Civil war, ravens were known to wait around after a battle to reap the spoils of abundant food.
But let’s not judge this legendary icon just yet because there is much to learn about these interesting creatures.
The common raven comes from the Corvidae family and the scientific name, Corvus corax, means “raven croaker.” Stemming from the passeriformes order, it has one of largest brains of all birds.
Most common ravens enjoy wooded areas with large expanses of open land and are found to be the most densely populated of the crow family. There are at least eight subspecies with little difference in appearance, although recent research has shown some genetic differences among populations from various regions of the world.
The black, shiny, metallic-looking feathers make the raven unique in its own right; its intelligence also makes it stand out on its own, hnowever.
Found in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia, eating habits make them omnivores, and being they favor carrion, or carcasses, they will eat almost anything. They have been known to feed on baby birds in nests but they will primarily seek insects, grains, fruit and even small animals. In the human-populated areas, they love to hang around fast-food restaurants and show up in numbers to find a stranded french fry in the parking lot.
Two other Corvids you might recognize around the area is the crow and the Chihuahuan raven of the same genus. Although the crow is smaller than the raven, its sociable patterns do vary, do flock in more numbers, and its communication is a little different than one another.
Crows also tend to stay out of the woods and in more open agricultural areas, making farmers the worst predator for the bird.
The common raven is one of the two largest Corvids, alongside the thick-billed raven, and is possibly the heaviest passerine bird; when reaching maturity, the common raven averages 25 inches in length, and 2.6 pounds in mass. They average around 2 feet tall and have a wingspan of almost 5 feet.
Amazingly their lifespan can possibly reach 40 years old in the wild. The Chihuahuan raven is medium sized and is more of a hybrid crow but with a white throat, and its calling sounds are also very distinctive.
Moreover, the Corvids do not migrate but they share common feeding habits and are very intellectual. Their communication is quite astounding as different sounds are made to either show dominance, a lost partner or even mimicking humans. “Toc, toc, toc, toc,” “caw” or “kraa” can be distinguished calls among all three cousins. Besides communication, their amazing display of problem solving and unique cognitive skills makes them a very unique bird for sure.
Some other interesting facts about this well-known bird of darkness:
• They are known for their playful aerobatic displays, such as looping flights and interlocking talons.
• They also communicate with non-vocal sounds such as wing whistles, bill snapping, clicking or clapping.
• If a raven is lost its mate will reproduce calls for the lost partner to encourage its willingness to return.
• Adult ravens can mate for life and are often able to defend their chicks from hawks, owls, etc.
• Juveniles are very playful, and are even known to create their own toys to socially engage with.
• Adults have been known to be able to carry rocks in flight, then drop the ordinance on a predator’s nest.
The intelligence of the bird truly makes it spooky, but it’s not the only the reason it’s associated with darkness.
As stated before, ravens love roadkill, and usually target the carcasses eyes first, due to easy picking. It is no wonder the raven has been known for many centuries as a bird of bad omen in many different cultures.
For example, in German folklore, it’s been said the Corvid can find the human soul of the dead and also harbor evil souls through reincarnation. Sweden’s legend has a tale of croaking noises being connected to the deceased. Other cultures believe the raven is a trickster, playing all roles of a god, villain and hero at the same time.
On Jan. 29, 1845, Poe’s “The Raven” was published in the USA. It is a fictional story of the narrator going mad and talking to a raven, mourning the loss of his maiden. The American poem has also inspired three films throughout the past two centuries. In 1935, “The Raven” was directed by Lew Landers, the 1963 comical version was directed by Roger Corman, and the 2012 version directed by James McTeigue.
It’s no wonder the Corvid bird has held its place in the poetry world, folklore and Hollywood. It’s amazing features and characteristics can be both eerie and entertaining.
