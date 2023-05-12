A homeless man threading through traffic, hoping for a handout; a jail brimming with prisoners; another funeral for a teen who shot himself; another fentanyl overdose.
What’s the common thread? All too often, it’s untreated, serious mental illness.
The consequences of untreated mental illness have battered the Navajo County budget for years. The county funds the jail, the sheriff’s department, the probation department, the court system and the health department.
Now, Navajo County is trying to get ahead of the problem through reform of the justice system, public education efforts and improved healthcare.
And on Tuesday, the effort included declaring May as Navajo County Mental Health Awareness month.
“We all know someone in our lives who is struggling with mental health,” said Ciera Hensley, the county’s mental health program manager. “One in five people struggle with mental illness. Many merely whisper about this important topic. Most of us never hesitate to see a doctor about heart disease for cancer, but we suffer in silence when it comes to mental health. It takes great strength to seek healing.”
But most don’t.
Partly that’s because of shame and stigma, but sometimes people just don’t know where to turn. Navajo County has about half of the mental health providers per capita as the rest of the state. Moreover, Navajo County has a high share of the population — 22% — with no healthcare coverage at all.
Perhaps that’s why 58% of teenagers suffering from depression never seek or receive treatment, and why 70% of the kids in the juvenile justice system suffer from a mental health condition, and why 40% of the adults in jail have a mental health condition — and why the county suffers twice the statewide suicide rate, with the numbers climbing alarmingly during the pandemic.
“We have to start by ending the stigma,” said Hensley.
She noted that mental health issues lie at the root of a majority of drug addictions, an ultimately self-destructive attempt at self treatment. But just as Navajo County is desperately short of mental health professions, we also lack enough drug recovery programs.
“We have a vision of a community where every person is treated, free from stigma,” said Hensley, “and put an end to preventable deaths like suicide.”
She said the county health department and the organizations it partners with are developing outreach programs, treatment programs and peer-to-peer counseling programs.
“We need a peer-to-peer network in schools. We’re working really hard to get these programs into schools, but we’re faced with many challenges due to the stigma mental health carries with the public,” she said.
Other classes teach people how to help the people they love who are suffering from depression, anxiety, addiction and other serious conditions. “It’s like mental-health first aid. Prevention training helps us have that conversation with people in crisis, teaches how to ask a life-saving question,” said Hensley.
That includes understanding the long-term effects of adverse childhood experiences. A recent survey found that 67% of teens in Navajo County suffer froma traumatic childhood experiences, including divorce, living with an alcoholic, living with someone who is doing drugs, living with someone who berates or belittles them or living in a home where they’re exposed to violence. All those experiences leave a mark that makes a person more vulnerable to depression, anxiety and suicide.
County Attorney Brad Carlyon also addressed the supervisors. He’s working with Sheriff David Clouse to change the way in which the criminal justice system reacts to people with mental illness.
The county jail has become the biggest provider of mental health services in the county, but it’s a terrible setting for recovery and an overwhelming challenge for jail staff. It’s also financially wasteful, and often only makes the problem worse once people are released, largely untreated and with no follow-up care.
The county is attempting to change those grim statistics while also saving money. The county has partnered with mental-health providers to create crisis response teams which can keep people out of the jails in the first place. The county is also working to provide mental health services that insurance plans and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system will cover.
“We’re seeking partnerships that allow us to become more effective,” said Carlyon. “Mental health issues are widespread, and we still have a stigma. In the criminal justice system, we have a high percentage of both adults and juveniles that come into the system because of a mental health issue. As a county, we’re starting to address mental health a little bit better. We ignored it for years. That’s not the best way to do it. We hope to get the word out about the different programs available.”
One way to do that is through the new 988 mental-health emergency number. The number will connect people to hotlines to provide help, and referrals to treatment and support programs. The hotline can help people who are suffering, as well as family members and friends trying to figure out what to do.
“But it’s not just the criminal justice system,” said Carlyon. “We see the impacts in our schools. We see the issues in our businesses. We just want to have the board adopt this proclamation to help destigmatize mental health issues in our community and in our nation.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore supported the effort. “It’s something we can’t ignore. COVID has only added to it. When you look at the statistics, you’ve got 300,000 parents who have died and left children without a parent; many times they only had one parent in the first place.”
Supervisor Fern Benally, a former nurse, agreed. “I’m really thankful for that 988 number. I’ve encouraged my community to use that number and share it. I’m just grateful that we’re doing this.”
Arizonas 988 help line can be reached by calling or texting 988. Learn more about the program at their website, 988lifeline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.