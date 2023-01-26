ACA check up

Nurse Diana Weaselboy performs a checkup at Patina Wellness Center in Phoenix, part of Native American Connections, in this 2019 file photo.

 Ricky Cornish/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act, as enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration.

The 235,229 Arizonans who signed up in the enrollment period that ended Jan. 15 were part of 16.3 million people nationwide who got coverage from the “Obamacare” marketplace, also a record for covered individuals.

