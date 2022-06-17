OVERGAARD — It has been 20 years since the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, the largest wildfire of its time, ignited on June 18, 2002.
Several entities have come together to host an event organizers are calling Rodeo-Chediski Fire: 20 Years Later — A Remembrance. The function is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Tall Timbers State Park, Route 260 in Overgaard.
The Rodeo-Chediski Fire started as two separate fires, two days apart. The Rodeo Fire, so named because it started near the Rodeo Fairgrounds in Cibecue, was set on June 18 by a seasonal firefighter seeking work.
Nearly 50 miles away, the Chediski Fire was set on June 20 near Chediski Peak southwest of Heber by a person lost in the wilderness seeking the attention of a helicopter flying overhead.
Within days, the two human-caused fires merged and grew into what would, at that time, be the largest fire in Arizona history, affecting tens of thousands of people. Firefighters battled the blaze for close to three weeks before it was completely contained.
The Rodeo-Chediski Fire consumed almost 470,000 acres. A dozen communities were evacuated and over 30,000 people were out of their homes for up to two weeks. Nearly 500 structures were destroyed, most of them homes, displacing hundreds of families. Remarkably, no lives were lost.
As a resident of Bison Ranch, Gary Lindsey has been instrumental among the group of sponsors organizing the event. Lindsey explained, “When the group was trying to decide what to call the event that was the dilemma. We didn’t want to call it a celebration, and we decided that calling it a ‘remembrance’ seemed more fitting.”
Lindsey views the event as “a time to share memories and a time of healing for many who still mourn their losses.”
Bison Ranch suffered the destruction of 50 structures, including 35 homes. Lindsey and his wife, Charlynn, were just days away from closing on a new home when that house burned to the ground. The couple did buy a home later, and now live full-time at Bison Ranch.
In the community newsletter Neighbor to Neighbor this month Lindsey shared stories of other families that lost homes. “Tom and Joyce (Schusler) PeGan had only been in their new home for about three months when evacuation orders were given. Tom transported the Percheron horses used at the ranch to the Payson fairgrounds for their safety, while they sheltered nearby in town.”
They overheard someone saying a cabin had burned to the ground and, when hearing the address, Joyce looked at Tom and said, “That’s our house.”
When Bison Ranch developer Gary Martinson knew the fire would reach the community within hours, he called his friends Scott and Barb Nelson and asked if there were any personal items he could gather from their home. “Barb’s immediate answer was their daughter’s wedding dress,” Martinson said. Their home was destroyed, but their daughter’s wedding dress had escaped the flames.
Sponsors for Saturday’s event include:
• Bison Ranch Neighborhood Network
• Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce
• Heber-Overgaard Fire Department
• Black Mesa Ranger District
• Heber-Overgaard Lions Club
There will be food vendors on-site, and seven speakers will share their frontline experiences and memories of the fire as follows:
• Jim Paxon was the lead public information officer and national spokesman for over 4,000 firefighters, including 80 structure fire engines coming from throughout Arizona. Paxon will have hardbound copies of his book, “The Monster Reared His Ugly Head: The Story of the Rodeo-Chediski Fire,” for sale and will be available to sign them. He will donate the entire proceeds from the book sales to The Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is administered by the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.
• Troy Bell is now a Heber-Overgaard fire captain. He was on duty with the Show Low Fire Department the day the Rodeo Fire started.
• Martinson is a real estate developer and worked with Paxon and firefighters to help protect Bison Ranch, but their efforts could not prevent 70 structures from being destroyed.
• Steven Johnson is a public affairs specialist for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in Springerville.
• David Clouse has been with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 and was sworn in as the 18th sheriff of Navajo County in 2019. His family has lived in the White Mountains for seven generations.
• Judy Palmer is now the forest supervisor for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in Springerville. When the Rodeo Fire started, Palmer worked in Expanded Dispatch and, as the fire was nearing the end, she was assigned to the Burn Area Emergency Response team.
• William “D” McCluskey has been fire chief of the Heber-Overgaard Fire District since 2018. During the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, he was the A-shift battalion chief for the Salt River Fire Department. McCluskey and his crew are continually promoting the Firewise and the Ready, Set, Go programs to help educate communities.
For more information about Saturday’s event, call 928-535-5777.
