The redrawn District 7 state house race got an unexpected shakeup with the withdrawal of incumbent Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson).
The long-time Rim Country lawmaker did not return an email seeking comment on her decision to withdraw in a district redrawn to more securely favor Republicans by picking up a chunk of Pinal County and losing a chunk of Flagstaff.
Barton’s withdrawal leaves three Republican candidates for the two seats – two of them incumbents newly included in the district.
The remaining Republican candidates include Globe rancher David Cook and Apache Junction incumbent John Fillmore. In addition, Show Low pastor David Marshall Sr. is now the only candidate from Rim Country or the White Mountains seeking the seat.
No one is seeking the Democratic nomination for what would have surely been a long-shot crusade in a district with a safe Republican majority. The oddly shaped district includes most of Flagstaff, a swath of Coconino County and most of Navajo and Gila Counties – but excluding the Hopi, Navajo, White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache reservations. It also picks up about half of Pinal County, including portions of Mesa and Apache Junction and all the way down to Florence.
The new district has a population of 240,214 – about 1,800 more than the average district. It’s 19% Hispanic, 71% white, 2% Black, 2% Asian and 5% Native American. Among the voting age population, it’s 76% white.
Republicans have a roughly 21% advantage – and Republican candidates have won in the district in nine out of the last nine elections. In 2018, the Democratic candidates for governor and attorney general got between 33 and 38% of the vote.
Barton has deep pioneering roots in the region. Her great, great grandfather settled in the Lee Valley area of the White Mountains in 1872. She served several terms before sitting out two years when she came up against term limits. She was re-elected two years ago. She got into politics through the Sagebrush Rebellion, a movement of Westerners seeking to shift control of federal lands to private property owners and the states. A genial, gentle, grandmother with deep roots, Barton has been a fixture in Rim Country politics for years, frequently appearing at local functions and events. She lost her husband and devoted political partner, but returned to the legislature two years ago to carry on alone.
She worked for the city of Safford for 20 years before retiring and served in the legislature from 2010 to 2018. She chaired the House Committee for Agriculture and Water.
So here’s a rundown on the House candidates that remain on the ballot for the August Republican primary. The second incumbent in the redrawn district – Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low) is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Congressional District 2 incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran.
David Marshall:
Marshall’s pastor at the Calvary Chapel in Snowflake. He did not submit a candidate statement to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. He’s an Air Force veteran. In an appearance in Payson months ago, Marshall said he believed the last presidential election was fraudulent, said he feared the COID vaccines would kill people, urged people to take children out of public schools to avoid having them brainwashed, suggested Democrats have thrown open the board in an effort to swamp the election with the votes of millions of illegal aliens. Marshall was raised in California, served in the Air Force and became a police officer in Santa Ana after his discharge. He retired from Santa Ana in 1996. He moved to Snowflake in 1999, where he and his wife started a safe house for battered women and a Christ-centered ministry. He was ordained as pastor of Calvary Chapel in 2005.
David Cook:
Cook has a ranch in Globe, which was partially burned by a wildfire there several years ago. In his third term, he’s campaigning as a strong voice for rural Arizona, a balanced budget, increased teacher pay and improvements to water and transportation issues. He has advocated for funding or projects like improvements to the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. In his candidate statement he said, “there are too many politicians at the State Capitol and not enough of us regular folks who do the jobs that make Arizona work. I’ll keep working my tail off. On behalf of my awesome wife Diana and our amazing kids, thank you for your support and your continued trust.”
His required state financial disclosure form lists his ranch – DC Cattle Co in Globe as well as Rocking 4 Ranches, which comes with a Forest Service grazing permit. He says he’s the only rancher in the state legislature.
John Fillmore:
The businessman and veteran earned headlines this term for sponsoring perhaps the most stringent changes in election laws. He wanted to eliminate voting machines and require only hand-written ballots, which would all have to be counted on election day. The changes would have essentially eliminated mail-in ballots, on the unsupported claim that the present system remains vulnerable to fraud. His campaign statement stresses ensuring cities and counties get their fair share of infrastructure dollars and state funding. Otherwise, he stresses boarder security and worries that teachers have gotten raises in recent years without any accountability when it comes to the state’s mediocre student test scores. “Our colleges are bankrupting our children before they even get to the workforce. Arizona must work smarter and closer with the local communities to promote growth, education and opportunity.”
