PHOENIX — A Republican bill with bipartisan support in the state legislature could help small congregations that are sometimes the targets of hate crimes or terror attacks shore up their security with state money.

Senate Bill 1713 would appropriate $5 million from the state general fund in 2024 and create the Arizona State Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which would be administered by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The program would mirror a similar federal program that larger churches already use and that many smaller congregations have trouble taking advantage of, according to the bill’s sponsor Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.

