Deanna Daugherty drops off her ballot Oct. 18, 2022 at a Maricopa County ballot drop box outside the county juvenile court in Mesa.

 Alexia Faith/Cronkite News (2022)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: Kill on-demand early voting in the state.

Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their kitchen tables – or anywhere else – runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved."

