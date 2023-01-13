Arizona Capitol
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

Republicans in the Arizona legislature want to deal with the state budget in an unusual fashion this year. 

GOP leaders in both the state House of Representatives and Senate announced Thursday a plan to focus first on a spending plan that continues funding at current levels before opening negotiations with Gov. Katie Hobbs on a complete spending plan. 

