U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Buy Now

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. McCarthy had made securing the border a key issue during the midterm elections.

 James Powel/Cronkite News

DOUGLAS — In his first visit to the southern border since taking on his new leadership role, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday led a delegation of Republican representatives on a tour and demanded more security.

“Every town is a border town,” McCarthy said, standing in front of the border fence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.