It’s all about the early ballots.
The independent voters.
And the odd effects of the unsupported charges of election fraud.
All of which so far looks good for Republicans, with many statewide candidates locked in dead-heat races in the polls.
Except maybe in Navajo and Apache counties — where for some reason not many folks who asked for early ballots have turned them in.
Several polls and vote analysis offer mostly good news for Republicans in a state that’s become a partisan battleground — with the US Senate, and statewide contests for governor, secretary of state, superintendent of education and attorney general close to tied in the polls.
For starters, Republicans’ growing doubts about mail-in voting have scrambled the efforts to read the tea leaves of the trend in early voting, according to a report from Digital Orbital released this week.
The shifting political patterns have played out in Apache and Navajo Counties.
Apache County remains almost evenly balanced between the Democratic North and the Republican South — but an extremely low rate of return. Some 28,680 voters requested early ballots, but only 1,104 had returned their ballots early this week. That is a 4% rate of return — the lowest in the state.
Some 43,600 Navajo County voters requested early ballots. Only 6,200 had returned them as of Monday — a 14% rate of return, the third lowest in the state. Republicans were at a 1% disadvantage when it comes to return rates.
Some 783,439 Arizonans had submitted early ballots as of Monday — a decrease of 6.5% from 2018 and an even bigger drop from 2020.
Once upon a time, Republicans relied more heavily on mail-in ballots than Democrats. But after two years of unsupported claims suggesting mail-in ballots are more vulnerable to voter fraud, Republicans have shifted more towards voting in person than Democrats.
So far, Democrats have a 3.3% advantage in statewide mail-in ballots already turned in. However, there are 160,000 more Republican voters who didn’t ask for a mail-in ballot. About 110,000 of those have voted in at least two of the past four general election ballots — which means they’re likely voters.
“With Republican turnout expected to surge as we get closer to election day, most would expect the Democrats to have a major advantage at this point in the election, much as they did in 2020,” reported Digital Orbital. “However, this is not the case. Statewide, Democrats hold a narrow 3.3% ballot return advantage. If voting patterns shift in the final week as expected, Democrats could go into Election Day with a ballot disadvantage and have to rely even more heavily on Independent voters to go their way for their candidates to win.”
The report noted that turnout has plunged among “low-efficiency” voters, who have skipped three or four of the last elections. Turnout for those infrequent voters has declined 47% from 2018 and 67% from 2020. Perhaps the intense partisan attacks have prompted the growing number of Independents to throw up their hands and stay home.
“If these patterns hold, this election will come down to which party can energize its base and get them out down the stretch,” concluded the Digital Orbital analysis.
That sounds like good news for Republicans, with statewide candidates locked in surprisingly tight races in a state where Republicans at this point control both houses of the legislature and all but two of the statewide offices.
So here’s the latest polling from OH Predictive Insights on the statewide races.
Governor: Kari Lake 49% vs Katie Hobbs 47%
Republican Kari Lake is 2% ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs — within the poll’s 4% margin of error. Only 4% of the polled voters remained undecided. Former Fox News anchor Kari Lake says the 2020 election was stolen and says she’ll build the border wall even without federal help. She has gained national attention for a long string of controversies, including a refusal to say whether she will accept the election results if she loses. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs lost ground when she refused to debate Lake and has stressed protection of voting and abortion rights as well as support for education.
Secretary of State: Mark Finchem 42% vs. Adrian Fontes 48%
The Secretary of State oversees elections, among other duties. Republican former state lawmaker Mark Finchem maintains the 2020 election was fraudulent and pushed multiple unsupported conspiracy theories. Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes is a former Marine who was blocked by the courts during the pandemic from sending out early ballots to every voter, hoping to avoid exposing voters to COVID at the polls. He maintains he will protect election integrity without reducing voter access. Some 11% of the voters remain undecided in that race, but in the last survey Independent voters were breaking for Fontes.
Attorney General: Abe Hamadah 42% vs. Kris Mayes 45%
Hamadah is an election denier and supports laws barring most abortions while Mayes has said she’ll protect voting and abortion rights. Hamadah is a former prosecutor and Army intelligence officer, who has said the 2020 election was fraudulent and vowed to get tough on immigration. Mayes is a former Arizona Corporation Commissioner, a law professor and a journalist. The OH Predictive analysis notes that 12% of the voters remain undecided in that race, which means they’ll likely decide the race depending on how they break in the next week.
US Senate: Mark Kelly 48% vs Blake Masters 46% vs (Libertarian) Marc Victor 3%
Marc Victor announced his withdrawal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying he supported Masters.
Masters has closed a once-wide gap in the past several weeks, despite Kelly’s advantage in name recognition and campaign spending. Masters is a former Silicon Valley, Libertarian entrepreneur, who has taken a variety of outspoken positions on privatizing Social Security, immigration, election fraud and abortion. He has mostly scrambled to soften those positions once he locked up the Republican nomination with former President Trump’s endorsement. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, Navy pilot and business owner, has touted his record for bipartisan votes and securing billions in infrastructure and pandemic relief spending for Arizona. The OH Predictive survey found 40% of those who say they’re voting for Blake are mostly voting against Kelly. That compares to 27% of the Kelly voters who say they’re mostly voting against Blake.
