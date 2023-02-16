School hallway
More than 30,000 students have applied for empowerment scholarship accounts under Arizona’s newly expanded program, which makes the vouchers available to anyone, regardless of need, in exchange for not attending a public school in the state. The program pays families up to $6,500 per pupil out of general education funds, which public school advocates fear could be a $200 million hit to state school funding.

PHOENIX — Parents would be given easier access to school curriculum and teacher training materials under GOP proposals that critics say only serve to further vilify teachers and force schools to violate legal agreements. 

Mistrust of schools and demonization of teachers has become a central tenet of conservative politics, as Republican lawmakers have moved to clamp down on what they perceive as social agendas in the classroom. Last year, that manifested in an attempt to require teachers to post every lesson plan and worksheet online. 

