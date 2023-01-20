Protest bill

A protester holds a sign in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020. A bill proposed in the state legislature could put a damper on residential protests in the future.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — A Republican bill aimed at stopping protests outside of residential properties has some First Amendment advocates worried, but lawmakers say it is needed in the currently heated political environment.

Senate Bill 1023 by Fountain Hills Republican John Kavanagh would amend the state’s existing residential picketing law to say that a person can be charged with picketing if a “reasonable person” would find their actions harassing, annoying or alarming, regardless of whether the person doing the picketing intended to harass, annoy or alarm.

