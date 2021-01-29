Waste Management’s service scheduled for the City of Show Low’s residential customers was delayed by two days this week due to inclement weather conditions.
Waste Management did not collect trash and recycle Monday or Tuesday. If further delays are warranted residents will be notified.
Monday's trash was to be picked up on Wednesday, Tuesday's on Thursday and Wednesday's is scheduled for a Friday pick up. Thursday's will be picked up on Saturday.
Residential customers are asked to place their polycarts at curbside by 6 a.m. Carts should be positioned 4 feet from any other objects, including fences, mailboxes, parked vehicles and other carts so that it can be serviced safely.
For more information, call the city of Show Low at 928-532-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.