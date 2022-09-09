Part 1 of a two-part series
Does your back get sore when you bend down or squat?
Or maybe your back starts to feel tender or achy after bending over several times.
Most people are aware that they need to use their legs and hips to squat instead of their back. But in my experience, many people cannot comprehend correct hip alignment or movement, mainly because they are unable to sense and feel the difference clearly.
Knowing the difference is one thing; sensing and feeling the difference is another thing.
It is difficult to help you learn how to differentiate hip movement from back movement in this short article, so I will do my best. But once you can correct your form, it will significantly help reduce stress to your back during bending and squatting movements. This, in turn, will make a difference in your back comfort as well as your strength and power.
The American Chiropractic Association reports that 31 million Americans experience low-back pain at any given time. Unfortunately, many people tend to ignore their back pain, especially if it is not acute.
If pain and dull aches are ignored it will significantly compromise your posture and balance making you feel worse instead of better.
The important thing to note is low-back pain doesn’t necessarily originate in the lower back. Weak pelvis and core muscles contribute greatly to low-back discomfort as the body tries to compensate.
Exercises to correct hip muscle imbalances
Hip hike. The hip hike is a great exercise to improve the strength of the hip muscles, helping to retrain your hip-low back connection.
• Stand sideways with one shoulder close to the wall. Extend you arm alongside that wall for support.
• Lift the hip that is closest to the wall, hiking it up in an effort to touch the wall with your knee. Adjust your feet position in relation to the wall so you do not end up leaning into the move.
• Hold the hike position for at least two seconds, keeping your supporting leg and abdominals tight. (Note: it is important to keep your support leg as straight as possible.)
• Lower your hip, controlling the movement with a slow, steady drop. When your pelvis is level again, you have completed one repetition.
• Perform eight to 10 slow and controlled repetitions before switching sides to your other leg.
Self acupressure
Acupressure is an effective procedure that increases circulation and helps reduce inflammation. The following acupressure exercise is a quick fix for nagging low-back pain. First, you will have to identify where to apply the pressure point.
Place your hands on your hips, moving your hands back so your thumbs are positioned on each side of your spine. This is the area where you will be applying the pressure point. This positioning can vary slightly based on your discomfort, so adjust accordingly. A basic guideline when applying pressure is that it should be firm enough but not so firm that it is painful.
Side lying position
• Lie on your side and place a small pillow under your head to maintain a neutral position for your neck.
• Slightly bend your bottom knee for stability and keep your top leg straight.
• Use a steady thumb pressure directly on the pressure point you already established.
• While applying constant pressure, lift your top leg then bend and drop your knee to the floor.
• Next, extend your top leg straight back, slightly pointing your toes downward.
• Return your leg to starting position and raise your leg to approximately shoulder height, holding for about six seconds.
• Repeat this series 10 times before switching sides.
Standing position
Although the side lying position will give you the best results because of your body placement in relation to gravity, you can still get benefits performing the same exercise while standing.
• Face the wall, standing approximately arm distance from the wall.
• Place both hands on the wall, then take your right hand and press your thumb on your pressure point in the low back.
• Lift your right knee upward, then inward across your body, aiming for the wall.
• Next, lengthen the same leg behind you and point your toes downward. Avoid leaning forward – keep your upper body stable.
• Lower the leg then raise the leg away from the side of your body but not too high that you are forced to lean to the side. Hold for about six seconds.
• Repeat this series at least 10 times before switching sides.
Many times low-back pain is completely released with these exercises. Not addressing muscle imbalances often leads to recurrent episodes of pain. So perform these exercises at least twice a day for as long as you need to keep the pain at bay.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of topics in this area. For comments and questions, contact her at: lbarnes@wmicentral.com
