Hundreds of workers and their families throughout the White Mountains have been and will be impacted by the upcoming closures of coal-fired power plants in Navajo and Apache counties, and two events this week will inform about a solution.
The city of St. Johns applied for and received nearly $2 million in workforce- development incubator grants. St. Johns is among several nationwide recipients of the USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant program for rural development. St. Johns Community Development/Planning Director Christine Chiesl stated that the four-year RISE grant is federally funded for the city of St. Johns from 2021 to 2025 with potential continued funding on behalf of workforce development/training, small-business development/incubator and youth programs.
The project’s team includes Russ Yelton, in charge of the marketing and small-business incubator programs for USDA/RISE, as well as consultant for the city’s Energy Tech Park Ranch and Kelly Hinds, project navigator, intake/job counselor for USDA/RISE.
The RISE Innovation/Workforce Development program is a regional program in Apache and Navajo counties and will be in support of the city’s Energy Tech Park Ranch at the light-industrial area noted in the grant. The following is from the grant application: “The coal mining and associated power production industries have historically been key economic engines in Apache and Navajo counties. Thus the need to address this economic loss is critical and timely. The city of St. Johns recognized the urgency in creating a three-phase trifurcated approach to solving the problem and is hopeful that the first phase to address this is obtaining the USDA/RISE Workforce Training/Incubator program in support of this. Phase 1 — the city will address the immediate needs by developing an energy tech park in their light-industrial area to recruit new businesses in line with identified prioritized industry clusters and prepare job seekers to fill the planned 290-plus jobs that could be lost in the power plants shutdown. In Phase 2, the city will incorporate the Phase 1 approach and address mid- and long-term approaches that expand the industry cluster and supplier chains and increase the number of high-paying jobs while assisting job seekers and employers. The USDA/RISE Innovation center will work in conjunction with the city’s energy tech park to accelerate the new business/educational operations moving into the tech park. The USDA/RISE innovation center and partners will provide an environment for virtual training as well as educational programs for job seekers to gain employment and/or upskill their knowledge and skills for gainful employment and higher paying jobs.”
According to the USDA Rural Development website at www.rd.usda.gov, “The RISE grant program meets a recognized need for federal support of jobs accelerator partnerships for the promotion of private investment in regional economies. The flexible use of funds by RISE grant recipients allows a region to leverage their community assets by assisting new and existing industry, establish and operate innovation centers for job development and training, including through the use of new or improved broadband service by jobs accelerators. The RISE program will improve the ability of rural communities to create high-wage jobs, accelerate the formation of rural businesses and strengthen regional economies.”
All in the community are invited to attend an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Johns Middle School to learn about SRP’s coal communities transition efforts and the Coronado Generating Station repurposing study. According to Salt River Project, “The study includes analyzing various energy-generation technologies to determine which are compatible with the CGS site and SRP’s mission to sustainably provide cost-effective and reliable power. Some of the technologies SRP anticipates researching include hydrogen generation, long-duration storage, renewables paired with storage and low- or zero-carbon technologies.”
The meeting will be held in the school cafeteria at 555 W. Seventh St. South, and kids are welcome. A fun zone and refreshments will be available.
A no-charge USDA/RISE job fair and small-business expo will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at St. John’s City Hall on 70 E. Commercial St. This is a chance to network with other small-business owners and find out how employees can obtain free upskill training. Job seekers will be able learn how the St. Johns Innovation Center can assist with skill development and how to find a job. This event will be hosted by the city of St. Johns and the USDA/RISE grant program. For more details, visit www.sjrise.com.
Employers can register and reserve a table by the end of Tuesday. Contact Hinds at 928-337-1535 or at khinds@stjohnsaz.gov.
