Hundreds of workers and their families throughout the White Mountains have been and will be impacted by the upcoming closures of coal-fired power plants in Navajo and Apache counties, and two events this week will inform about a solution.

The city of St. Johns applied for and received nearly $2 million in workforce- development incubator grants. St. Johns is among several nationwide recipients of the USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant program for rural development. St. Johns Community Development/Planning Director Christine Chiesl stated that the four-year RISE grant is federally funded for the city of St. Johns from 2021 to 2025 with potential continued funding on behalf of workforce development/training, small-business development/incubator and youth programs.

