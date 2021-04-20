Rotary Club of White Mountains honored Addasyn Brimhall, Brandon Armijo, PJ London from Blue Ridge High School and Liam Stevens and Marisa Miller from Show Low High School.
Show Low High School senior Liam Stevens enjoys playing baseball and hockey and is excited about attending college.
Liam is also active within his Church here on the Mountain. Liam has been remarkably successful in achieving Honor Roll throughout his High School tenure.
Liam is considering going into business for himself, or possibly working in either the field of law enforcement or the medical field.
Liam’s advice for inbound freshmen is be prepared, always finish tasks on time and participate in any type of sport or community events.
Show Low High School student Marisa Miller has enjoyed holding positions such as vice president of National Honor Society, flute section leader and sophomore rep in Band Council.
Marisa has remained on Honor Roll throughout her time at Show Low High School. Marisa will be attending college in order to reach her goal of becoming a biomedical engineer. Her advice to inbound freshmen is participate in all you can and give it your all. Perseverance goes a long way.
Show Low High School senior Rebecca Hall joined the meeting to give the group an overview of Rotary’s first ever Virtual Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.
Rebecca had a lot of good feedback and suggests that if you are invited to participate in person, be sure to go. Very beneficial and empowering.
Blue Ridge High School senior Brandon Armijo enjoyed Student Government for the four years in high school and also enjoys a variety of sports such as basketball, baseball, golf and track as well as a youth leader for his church youth club.
Brandon has achieved Honor Roll throughout his time at BRHS as well as holding a leadership role in student government. Brandon is set to attend Grand Canyon University with a goal of becoming a therapist in either youth services or mental health services.
Brandon’s advice to inbound freshmen is to be kind to others, and do not worry about what others think of you, focus on you and just be nice to those around you.
Blue Ridge High School senior Addasyn Brimhall has enjoyed participating in basketball and holding the position of captain of the soccer team.
Addasyn has also participated in Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, Voice of Democracy and student representative. Addasyn has also been homecoming queen and has achieved Principl’s Honor List. Addasyn also is president of her youth church group.
Addasyn plans on attending BYU Provo and/or Dixie State University to name a few. Her career goal is to become a veterinarian. Addasyn’s advice to inbound freshmen is academics come before everything. Make sure to be the best student you can be.
Blue Ridge High School senior P.J. London has enjoyed a multitude of sports throughout his high school years. P.J. has excelled in football by being named All-American, Ed Doherty Award finalist, Elite II Regional invitee and 3A team quarterback to name a few.
P.J. has also been holding down a 4.0 GPA all throughout his tenure while being honored with Principal’s Honor Award. P.J. is heading to NAU and has plans on playing football. His career goal is to become a helicopter pilot for the Forestry Service. P.J.’s advice to inbound freshmen is everything matters from the start, take all of your classes seriously and try your hardest on everything.
Rotary is a service club that supports Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools by sponsoring scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange and student of the month awards. The local club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 32,000 clubs in 190 countries. Visitors are invited to attend a monthly club meeting, contact club president Jay Zucker at 520-471-2080 for details.
