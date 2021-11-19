White Mountain Rotary Club recently honored three seniors from local high schools for their scholastic achievements.
The students were recognized at the regular meeting of the club with their parents and faculty attending.
The following three students were each named as students of the month by the White Mountain Rotary Club.
• Sara Chevalier, a 17-year-old senior from Show Low High School
• Joseph Woolridge, a 17-year-old graduating senior at Blue Ridge High School
• Elijah Woolridge, a 17-year-old senior at Blue Ridge High School
Eli Woolridge was selected by the Blue Ridge High School faculty and White Mountain Rotary Club for his outstanding academic record and his leadership in school clubs.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, the lead designer for the Rover Club, the lead electrician for the solar go-kart competition, a member of student council, cross country varsity team, Physics and Engineering Club, photographer for the yearbook, and a skilled welder and machinist.
He is completing a certification in Solid Works CAD.
After graduation in May, he plans to earn a degree in mechanical engineering at ASU or UA because he said, “I want to contribute to society with innovations and designs that help people and communities live better lives.”
After college, he hopes to work for NASA.
His parents are Andrea and Kevin Woolridge. He has two brothers. His grandparents are Brenda and Joe Woolridge of Tucson and Barbara and Duane Wray of Phoenix. His favorite teacher is David Butterfield, who was his junior high math teacher.
Also named student of the month, Sara Chevalier is a senior at Show Low High School.
She is the secretary of National Honor Society, a captain of the varsity cheer team in 2020, played JV softball and is dual enrolled at Northland Pioneer College where she is on the Dean’s List.
Chevalier won first place at state cheer competition three times and won third and fifth places at national cheer competition.
She volunteers as a tutor for classmates and junior high students, she volunteers in the nursery at her church and she gives campus tours to new students.
After graduation, she plans to attend Northern Arizona State University or Grand Canyon University to earn a nursing degree and advance to a career as a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Sara’s parents are Randy Chevalier, the assistant fire chief at Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District; Cassie Chevalier, a manager, and Regina Hults, a fourth-grade teacher.
Her grandparents are Teresa Keele of Lake Havasu City, Robi Lynn of Show Low and Cheri Walker of San Tan Valley. Her siblings are Layne Kotterman age 20, Addison Kotterman age 16, and Jessie Chevalier age 15.
School faculty said Sara was selected as an outstanding senior at Show Low High School because she is the person others go to for help or advice. Her advice to younger students, “Always be part of something on campus whether a club or a sport and never be afraid to ask for help.” Her favorite teacher is Justin Lewis.
At Blue Ridge High School, Joseph Woolridge was also named student of the month. He is a member of National Honor Society, secretary of student council, president of the cross country team, active in the Rover Club, Physics and Engineering Club, and Future Business Leaders of America. In 2019, he competed in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge and his team won a first place in the drive train technology category.
The next year his team won first place in STEM engagement and in 2021 his solar go-kart team won the Innovation Award at the University of Arizona Race for the Sun competition. Also, he performed three roles in the school musical “Bye-Bye Birdie.”
After graduation, he plans to earn a degree in law or biology at the University of Arizona.
His parents are Andrea and Kevin Woolridge. He has two brothers Zach, 16 years, and a twin brother, Eli. His grandparents are Brenda and Joe Woolridge in Tucson and Barbara and Duane Wray in Phoenix. His favorite teacher is Sarah Bromke.
His advice to younger students, “Be as active as you can in clubs, sports and activities because it will help you make friends and help you figure out your passions.”
Rotary is a service club that supports Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools with scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange and student of the month awards.
Rotary meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month except holiday times.
The White Mountain club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries that work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene; save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.
For information, contact White Mountain Rotary Club President Jay Zucker at 520-471-2080.
