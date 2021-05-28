White Mountain Rotary Club has honored Logan Zampedri and Madison Taylor from Show Low High School and Jennie Vest from Blue Ridge High School as students of the month.
Show Low High School senior Logan Zampedri has been given an ASU Presidential Scholarship that he will apply to his course while on his way to achieve his career goal of being an anesthesiologist.
Logan has enjoyed playing football, golf, baseball and being in the ski club.
Logan is very involved with his church and enjoys being assistant coach for Little League.
Show Low High School senior Madison Taylor has plans on attending Brigham Young University with a career goal of becoming a pediatrician.
Madison has enjoyed tennis and volleyball and really enjoys playing the piano.
Madison has won some awards over the years, and being eighth chair at the state choir competition and second chair at the regional choir competition are her top two that are most important.
Blue Ridge High School senior Jennie Vest is the recipient of the New American University Scholarship with plans on attending ASU through Barrett Honors College with a major in elementary education.
Jennie choreographed the BRHS musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and enjoys teaching at the Dance Academy.
Jennie enjoys helping to volunteer by cleaning up Woodland Park, Sue’s Cancer Walk and cleaning up the lot at the humane society.
