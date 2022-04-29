PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Mary Jo Shauinger always knew she was adopted, but it wasn’t until she was older that she appreciated it.
“I was a ‘try it before you buy it’ baby,” said Shauinger.
She grew up in upstate New York to parents who had met during World War II in Le Havre, France. Her father was a tank commander and her mom was in a USO band that entertained the troops. They married after the war and built their own home from scratch before adopting Shauinger and, later, her brother.
“I could not have had better parents. They taught me to serve people and to save money,” she said.
Shauinger learned about earning her way early on. She loved horses and baby sat to earn money so that every weekend she could go trail riding outside of Syracuse. She put in $2.50 and her parents put in the other $2.50.
She always wanted a horse but never owned one. As a young girl her aspirations were, like many young girls in those days, to become an airline stewardess. That dream changed when she went to work part time after school as a secretary at Beneficial Finance, next door to the school, for $1.25 per hour.
She married after high school and lived many places, following her first husband with his jobs. They were married 22 years and had two daughters who were born in Houston and raised in Phoenix.
Secretarial work was her mainstay and she worked as a legal secretary for over 20 years, 10 years in the Valley. She went back to school at night while working, pursuing a degree in social work. Due to her grades, she was able to help pay for her education with her merit scholarships. She went to Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College and finally Arizona State University where she graduated in 2003 at age 50. She and her oldest daughter graduated together.
Marrying a second time, Shauinger and her husband decided to check out Pinetop and chose to make it their home.
She worked as a manager of social workers and ran for and was elected to the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council in 2021 but that was short-lived. She took a job as a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigator and due to a conflict of working for the state, and holding a public office she had to resign from the council.
Her plan was to work for CPS seven years and retire, but just short of seven years the heartbreaking work took a toll on her and she decided to retire at 62.
She had only one communication from a client during her time at CPS and it was from a 16-year-old thanking her for helping her family. She kept that note.
She retired from a paying job but not from living life. She has been busy and adds to her list of things to do, new things to learn or ways to serve every day.
Her work years and those of raising her family by no means failed to show she meant to make her days and years count.
Turning 30, Shauinger wanted to do something amazing for that birthday. Her husband suggested skydiving. She did a total of five solo jumps. The third one is the one she remembers most. Her parachute did not open and she pulled really hard on the reserve chute that obviously did open.
She earned her certificate, and with her kids being only 2 and 4 at the time decided skydiving was a done deal.
While it is common these days for a man to have a man cave, and her husband has one, you could call their two-car garage that she has taken over – both sides – her woman cave.
Though she was not crafty as a child, she certainly has Martha Stewart-ed it as an adult. Many know her for her saw-stick horses that she has donated for the Humane Society’s Happy Tails event each year and also sells at a number of locations on the Mountain.
She has four albums with a picture of each horse she has made from her own pattern. To date, she has made 644.
She also does mosaics, self-taught woodworking and makes key holders, magnets, trays, coasters and even made a wind chime with a hummingbird, and does table-top fountains. She learned fractal burning from artist Reed Bradford and boasts she has every saw known to man in her garage.
She would rather be outside than inside. She researched butterfly and hummingbird flowers for Navajo County, and those are the only ones she plants. She ordered a STEM butterfly kit from Amazon with 10 live caterpillars last year.
Following the directions, she wound up with five live butterflies, which she released in her front yard. Four left willingly but the fifth needed a little urging and she invited it to go and it finally did.
She bought a kayak last year and that gets her outside. She also has a 100th anniversary Harley-Davidson Heritage-Springer Classic 2003 that she rides down to the Valley by herself to visit her two daughters, four granddaughters and two great-grandsons. She is also into classic cars and will be doing the Cruz’n the Rim Car Show this year.
She has been on a cattle drive, counted ferrets for Arizona Game and Fish, hikes, has done archery, enjoys shooting, snowshoeing and RVing.
Her advice to anyone for a life worth living is, “Help others; serve others; it is really rewarding.”
She walks the talk. Volunteering is part of what she does.
She and her daughters have done the breast cancer walk in the Valley and she has done Sue’s Crew on the Mountain. She was a Girl Scout leader to her two daughters when they were growing up; she was a literacy volunteer and proudly taught a 50-year-old man to read so he could read to his grandchildren; for two years she helped needy kids shop at Christmas time at J.C. Penney; she visited the elderly at Solterra to offer them companionship; for five years she has walked dogs and cuddled cats at the Humane Society of the White Mountains; and, in addition to donating her saw stick horses to Happy Tails, she has also worked as a silent auction table captain.
Evenings are no exception for doing something that matters. Shauinger has a post card and a coin collection. Her two great-grandsons, ages 1 and 4, will be the beneficiaries of the coin collection. She makes frequent trips to the bank to get coins and at night unrolls them, searches through them and then rolls the ones not worthy of collection back up and returns them to the bank in exchange for new rolls. She has a quarter for every state and the national parks.
What else could there be for Shauinger to do? She has taken an interest of late in saving the wild horses in Heber and Alpine.
She has also written a children’s story and she has thought of possibly self-publishing that.
She reads, researches, prints out and highlights whatever do-it-yourself project she decides to undertake.
Humorist and columnist Erma Bombeck said, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ‘I used everything you gave me.’ ”
It seems that comment could also apply to Mary Jo Shauinger.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... There are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ’Round the Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.